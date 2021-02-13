UrduPoint.com
Two Men Detained In Abu Dhabi For Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Two men detained in Abu Dhabi for flouting COVID-19 rules

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) Two young men have been arrested for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The men are being investigated for roaming a public area after one tested positive for COVID-19, and for sharing the video of them violating precautionary measures on social media.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said on Saturday the men are investigated on charges of "endangering the health of others and violating the preventive measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

In a video clip which was shared online, one of the defendants appears to be wandering a public place after revealing his positive test result on his mobile phone. The second filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

After monitoring the video clip, officials were able to identify the defendants and made the arrests in accordance with legally established procedures.

The Public Prosecution said firm action will be taken against those who behave in a way which disregards the health and safety of others or neglect to adhere to the precautionary measures set to curb the spread of the virus.

It added that every individual who learns of their positive status, or have come in contact with an infected person, should fully comply with all instructions and procedures set by authorities to avoid legal penalties.

Article 33 of Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 on Combating Communicable Diseases lists a guideline for people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 who must comply with preventive measures and restrictions. Under Article 38 of the Federal Law No 14 of 2014, violators can face a jail sentence and a fine between AED10,000 and AED50,000.

Furthermore, Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that "whoever deliberately perpetrates an act that exposes the life, health, security or freedom of human beings to danger," will face either detention or pay a fine.

