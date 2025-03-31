Open Menu

Two More Indian Naval Relief Ships Sail For Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM

Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – On the second day of “Operation Brahma,” India’s large-scale effort to rush relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar, two more naval ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities left the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for Yangon with 52 tonnes of relief material.

The material includes scarce drinking water, food and medicines, clothing and other emergency supplies, the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau said.

The two ships of the Indian Navy, Karmuk and LCU 52, will supplement naval vessels Satpura and Savitri which sailed for Yangon yesterday with 10 tonnes of relief packages each.

If needed, more ships with HADR capabilities can be mobilised for earthquake-related work from Visakhapatnam and Sri Vijaya Puram ports, the Indian Navy’s Captain Raghu Nair said at a media briefing.

The Indian Army has also airlifted field hospitals with operation theatres, advanced x-ray machines and male and female doctors and nurses to Mandalay, the city worst-hit by the tremors.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Myanmar has a large Indian diaspora of about two million people. Of these, about 60,000 are Indian nationals while the rest are Myanmar citizens of Indian origin.

India’s relief operation, codenamed “Operation Brahma” takes its name from the Sanskrit etymology which stands for creation.

Friday’s earthquake, said to be Myanmar's severest in a century, has so far claimed 1,700 lives. About 3,500 people are known to have sustained injuries.

Related Topics

India Century Earthquake Army Water New Delhi Male Mandalay Myanmar March Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

2 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

4 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

4 minutes ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

5 minutes ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East