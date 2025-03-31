Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – On the second day of “Operation Brahma,” India’s large-scale effort to rush relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar, two more naval ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities left the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for Yangon with 52 tonnes of relief material.

The material includes scarce drinking water, food and medicines, clothing and other emergency supplies, the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau said.

The two ships of the Indian Navy, Karmuk and LCU 52, will supplement naval vessels Satpura and Savitri which sailed for Yangon yesterday with 10 tonnes of relief packages each.

If needed, more ships with HADR capabilities can be mobilised for earthquake-related work from Visakhapatnam and Sri Vijaya Puram ports, the Indian Navy’s Captain Raghu Nair said at a media briefing.

The Indian Army has also airlifted field hospitals with operation theatres, advanced x-ray machines and male and female doctors and nurses to Mandalay, the city worst-hit by the tremors.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Myanmar has a large Indian diaspora of about two million people. Of these, about 60,000 are Indian nationals while the rest are Myanmar citizens of Indian origin.

India’s relief operation, codenamed “Operation Brahma” takes its name from the Sanskrit etymology which stands for creation.

Friday’s earthquake, said to be Myanmar's severest in a century, has so far claimed 1,700 lives. About 3,500 people are known to have sustained injuries.