UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Judges Sworn In Before Mohammed Bin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Two new judges at the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Courts were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and President of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Judge Wayne Stewart Martin and Judge Robert Shenton French took their oaths and pledged to uphold the rule of law and justice with full integrity, loyalty and diligence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new judges and urged them to administer justice among litigants, maintain patience, honesty and transparency.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC; Justice Zaki bin Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; and Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Deputy Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Prime Minister Governor Dubai Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah World Book Capital to support restoration ..

2 minutes ago

DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

2 minutes ago

Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camps At Gharo ..

7 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives Global Council for Tolerance ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives speakers, members of re ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.