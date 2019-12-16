Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Two new judges at the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Courts were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and President of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Judge Wayne Stewart Martin and Judge Robert Shenton French took their oaths and pledged to uphold the rule of law and justice with full integrity, loyalty and diligence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new judges and urged them to administer justice among litigants, maintain patience, honesty and transparency.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC; Justice Zaki bin Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; and Omar Juma Al Muhairi, Deputy Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts.