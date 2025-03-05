Open Menu

Two New Mosques Open In Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDIA) has inaugurated two new mosques: Al-Sahabi Abdullah bin Amr bin Haram Mosque in Al Hamriyah and Al-Harith bin Anas Mosque in Sharjah.

These mosques can accommodate over 1,350 worshippers, including men and women. This initiative is part of the department’s Ramadan plan and ongoing efforts to provide a spiritual atmosphere and ensure comfort for mosque-goers, especially during Ramadan.

Located in Al Hamriyah East, Al-Sahabi Abdullah bin Amr bin Haram Mosque spans a total area of 2,750 square metres.

It includes a main prayer hall, service facilities, and a public reading library. The mosque has a capacity for 1,000 worshippers, including 100 spaces for women.

Meanwhile, in Sharjah’s Al Suyoh (Al-Mowrrada 1 area), Al-Harith bin Anas Mosque was built on a 2,816-square-metre plot. It features a prayer hall and service facilities, accommodating up to 350 worshippers, with 50 spaces designated for women.

Both mosques showcase diverse architectural styles that combine traditional Islamic elements with modern design. They were constructed through the generous contributions of philanthropists.

