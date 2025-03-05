Two New Mosques Open In Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDIA) has inaugurated two new mosques: Al-Sahabi Abdullah bin Amr bin Haram Mosque in Al Hamriyah and Al-Harith bin Anas Mosque in Sharjah.
These mosques can accommodate over 1,350 worshippers, including men and women. This initiative is part of the department’s Ramadan plan and ongoing efforts to provide a spiritual atmosphere and ensure comfort for mosque-goers, especially during Ramadan.
Located in Al Hamriyah East, Al-Sahabi Abdullah bin Amr bin Haram Mosque spans a total area of 2,750 square metres.
It includes a main prayer hall, service facilities, and a public reading library. The mosque has a capacity for 1,000 worshippers, including 100 spaces for women.
Meanwhile, in Sharjah’s Al Suyoh (Al-Mowrrada 1 area), Al-Harith bin Anas Mosque was built on a 2,816-square-metre plot. It features a prayer hall and service facilities, accommodating up to 350 worshippers, with 50 spaces designated for women.
Both mosques showcase diverse architectural styles that combine traditional Islamic elements with modern design. They were constructed through the generous contributions of philanthropists.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh6 minutes ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffield6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 202536 minutes ago
-
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November36 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid names new Deputy Director of Dubai Courts36 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU36 minutes ago
-
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site1 hour ago
-
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability1 hour ago
-
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism2 hours ago
-
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines2 hours ago
-
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations2 hours ago
-
Dubai Police Iftar Cannon supports Fathers’ Endowment Campaign throughout Ramadan3 hours ago