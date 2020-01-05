UrduPoint.com
Two New Solar-powered ENOC Service Stations Open In Dubai

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) ENOC Group today announced that two service stations have opened at Dubai Hills and Lehbab First, expanding ENOC’s network to 135 stations across the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "The launch of the new service stations is in line with our vision to invest into the country’s growing energy infrastructure and highlights our commitment to offer customers easy access to fuel and other retail services. These service stations will bring further convenience to the communities living in Dubai and meet their daily needs."

"Our goal is to expand our network to 191 service stations in the lead up to Expo 2020 Dubai, which will significantly add to the ease of customers to access their fuel and convenience- store requirements," added Al Falasi.

The new stations are equipped with latest technologies including photovoltaic solar panels on the roof the canopy, advanced Vapour Recovery System, next-gen fuel dispensers and fully integrated digital wall displays. With these two stations, ENOC’s network now includes 18 solar-powered service stations and 23 service stations with smart displays.

The service stations have been built as per global retail standards and are complaint with Dubai Municipality Green Building Regulations. The photovoltaic solar panels can generate upto 150 KwH of energy and will transmit the excess energy to DEWA's main grid.

