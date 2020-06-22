Two NYU Abu Dhabi alumni awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Class of 2020 alumni Muhammad Shehryar Hamid and Doovaraha Maheswarasarma have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, which will commence in September 2020.

Hamid will be joining the first edition of Erasmus Mundus’ Decentralised Smart Energy Systems, DENSYS, programme, while Maheswarasarma will be taking part in the Safe and Reliable Nuclear Applications, SARENA, programme.

DENSYS is a two-year joint master’s degree programme, built by the University of Lorraine in France, the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, and the Polytechnic Institute of Torino in Italy.

The two-year SARENA master’s programme is built by Ecole Nationale Supérieure Mines Telecom Bretagne Pays de la Loire, IMT Atlantique, France, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain, Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT), Finland, and Univerza v Ljubljani (UL), Slovenia.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholars Programme aims to enhance the quality of higher education and promote dialogue and understanding between people and cultures through mobility and academic cooperation.