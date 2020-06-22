UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two NYU Abu Dhabi Alumni Awarded Erasmus Mundus Scholarship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Two NYU Abu Dhabi alumni awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Class of 2020 alumni Muhammad Shehryar Hamid and Doovaraha Maheswarasarma have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, which will commence in September 2020.

Hamid will be joining the first edition of Erasmus Mundus’ Decentralised Smart Energy Systems, DENSYS, programme, while Maheswarasarma will be taking part in the Safe and Reliable Nuclear Applications, SARENA, programme.

DENSYS is a two-year joint master’s degree programme, built by the University of Lorraine in France, the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, and the Polytechnic Institute of Torino in Italy.

The two-year SARENA master’s programme is built by Ecole Nationale Supérieure Mines Telecom Bretagne Pays de la Loire, IMT Atlantique, France, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain, Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT), Finland, and Univerza v Ljubljani (UL), Slovenia.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholars Programme aims to enhance the quality of higher education and promote dialogue and understanding between people and cultures through mobility and academic cooperation.

Related Topics

Technology Education Nuclear France Abu Dhabi Lappeenranta Madrid Spain Italy Slovenia Sweden Finland September 2020

Recent Stories

India to Speed Up Construction of 32 Roads Along B ..

2 minutes ago

Prosecution Asks Moscow Court to Sentence Director ..

2 minutes ago

Hearings in 2014 Flight MH17 Crash Case Resume in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Stops Using Balkhash Radar Station in Kazak ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

51 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Joins Fight Against COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.