UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two NYU Abu Dhabi Graduates Awarded Yenching Scholarships

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Scholarships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Two NYU Abu Dhabi alumni have been awarded the Yenching Scholarship by the Yenching academy of Peking University in Beijing, China.

NYUAD Class of 2018 alumna Marie-Claude Hykpo and alumnus Juan Diego Serrano Ortega from the Class of 2020 will pursue a one-year interdisciplinary master’s programme focused on studying China’s past, present, and future.

Marie-Claude Hykpo, who is French-Ivorian, graduated from NYUAD with a double major in Political Science and Philosophy. Marie-Claude has an interest in understanding Sino foreign policy and diplomacies, with a focus on China’s relationship with Africa and on Francophone West Africa.

On being awarded the scholarship, Hypko commented, "I applied to Yenching because I really wanted to deepen my understanding of China, especially its foreign policy and its various diplomacies. Thanks to NYUAD I have moved around all over the place and East Asia seemed like the perfect next destination for me and my interests. I'm also hoping that being immersed in Chinese culture and language will help me with my language skills."

Serrano, originally from Argentina, majored in Economics at NYUAD and is a recent graduate in the University’s 2020 cohort. During his time at NYUAD, he studied abroad in Shanghai, New York, and Accra in Ghana.

Serrano has a particular fascination with understanding China’s economic development, and the country’s poverty alleviation efforts.

Serrano commented, "It is my great fascination with China and its development apparatus that drove me to apply to Yenching Academy. Through the programme, I am eager to enrich my understanding of China’s economic development and poverty alleviation efforts, as well as develop the necessary skills to adapt to the changing role China is having in the world stage. I will follow the Economics and Management concentration of the programme."

The Yenching Scholarship was founded in 2015, and aims to foster a deeper connection and understanding between China and the globe. Scholars are placed into an immersive learning environment where they are able to explore China’s historical, contemporary, and future reality, be that in political, economic, cultural, or diplomatic.

Six students from NYUAD have been awarded the Yenching Scholarship over the University’s ten-year history. In its first decade, NYUAD students have received a wide range of global scholarships and awards, including Rhodes Scholarships, Fulbright Awards, and Schwarzman Scholarships, among others.

Related Topics

Africa World China Abu Dhabi Beijing Shanghai Accra New York Argentina Ghana 2015 2018 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

34 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

39 minutes ago

Man axed to death in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

First doctor of Nishtar Medical University dies of ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of letters to distribute Wheel Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.