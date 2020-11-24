Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden residency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), handed over 10-year Golden Visas to two orphan Indian girls and their grandparents.

Lt. Gen Al Marri handed over the golden visas to the two sisters and their grandparents, when he received them at the GDRFA’s general headquarters, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Also present were Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA, Major General Awad Al Aweem, Assistant Director General of Human Resources and Finance at GDRFA, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, Colonel Dr. Omar Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of Entry and Residency Permits Sector at GDRFA, and Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, Head of the Victim Support Programme at the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID) at Dubai Police.

The Dubai Police have collaborated with GDRFA to issue the golden visas following efforts exerted by the CID’s Victim Support Programme in cooperation with the General Department of Administrative Affairs, in following up the humanitarian situation of the orphan sisters after the death of their parents in a criminal incident. The collaborative efforts led to bringing the orphan sisters along with their grandparents from their home country to the UAE.

The Dubai Police also announced the awarding of two full scholarships to the orphan girls, provided by the Canadian University Dubai and Repton School Dubai, in addition to providing accommodation for the girls and their grandparents, to ensure they enjoy a stable family environment with their grandparents to enable them to pursue their studies and obtain higher degrees.

On the occasion, Al Marri said: "Granting the two golden visas to the orphan sisters is in line with the humanitarian approach embraced by the UAE’s wise leadership to ensure the happiness of all community segments in the UAE, as a haven of happiness to all community members."

Al Marri noted that the Dubai Police in collaboration with the GDRFA contributed to drawing a smile on the faces of the girls and their grandparents through this outstanding humanitarian initiative.

He also highlighted keenness of Dubai Police to launch community and humanitarian initiatives in cooperation with its strategic partners to contribute to the happiness of community members.

He underlined that Dubai Police was keen to follow the humanitarian situation of the two girls through the Victim Support Programme at CID, part of its pioneering humanitarian role in this field, which culminated today in realising their happiness and providing them with a family environment along with their grandparents in the Emirate of Dubai, and granting them a golden visa and full scholarships.

‏On his part, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, said: ":"This initiative is part of community and human-centered efforts made by GDRFA in collaboration with Dubai Police to exemplify the values of good and giving in the UAE society and entrench our traditions to achieve prosperity and stability for both Emirati citizens and expatriate residents."

"The GDRFA has facilitated the arrival of the two orphaned girls and granted them and their grandparents golden residency visas to enjoy a decent life within a coherent environment, and alleviate their suffering, especially after the difficult circumstances they are going through as a result of the current crisis," he added.

‏Major General Mohammed Al Marri thanked Dubai Police for the joint collaboration in ensuring the happiness of community members, enhancing security and safety for all citizens and residents in the UAE, specifically in the emirate of Dubai.

Brigadier Ahmed Rafee, Director of Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Police, said: "Under the guidance of HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Dubai Police has decided to fulfil the wish of the girls’ father who wanted his daughters to complete their university education in Dubai."

To this effect, the Department of Administrative Affairs and the Victim Support Programme were keen to maintain contact with the two orphaned girls and their grandparents, and work to finish all necessary procedures to bring them to the country, in cooperation with their strategic partners at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf lauded the collaborative efforts of Dubai Police, GDRFA, the Canadian University and Repton School who followed on the humanitarian situation of the orphaned girls. "The collective efforts by various public and private parties involving in the initiative have contributed to preserving the family fabric and ensuring the happiness of the orphaned girls," he added.

Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh said that the Victim Support Programme at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) communicated with the two girls after the death of their father and provided them with psychological support and a female element who accompanied them during their daily lives.

He noted that the Victims Support Programme worked to follow up and finish all legal procedures related to the case of the girls at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Dubai, and also get them special permits to facilitate their travel during the COVID-19 precautionary measures and restrictions, in cooperation with the Indian authorities, due to the closure of airports in most countries in the world, in order to enable them to live with their grandparents in India, he explained.

Captain Abdullah Al Sheikh said: "Despite the presence of the two girls in India, Dubai Police was keenly interested in communicating with them where they expressed their desire to fulfil the wish of their parents to live and study in Dubai."

He pointed out that Dubai Police are keen to fulfil their father’s wish and provide them with full scholarships. "The fruitful and constructive cooperation with GDRFA parties to resulted in granting them the golden visa, awarding them full scholarships and providing them with housing accommodation to study and live in Dubai," Captain Al Sheikh said.

Professor Karim Chelli, Vice Chancellor and President of the Canadian University said: " We are delighted to be part of this humanitarian initiative and provide one girl a full scholarshiop to study engineering in the college of engineering for four years and bear all the cost of her study that amount to up to Dh300,000.

David Cook, Headmaster of Repton School Dubai, expressed his happiness for partnering with Dubai Police in this noble social role in supporting the girls.

The school will provide the young girl with a full scholarship including tuition, books, supplies and school uniforms throughout all years of schooling, believing in its community role in the UAE society and its humanitarian role in supporting the girl, he said. The scholarship is to be titled ‘Dubai Police Scholarship’.

Cook noted the girl was studying at Repton school, and hence it is the school’s humanitarian duty to stand by her side and offer her all the help and support she needs.

"Schools are first and foremost communities of support, welfare, and pastoral care. When we heard of the tragic news about what had happened to the family of one of our pupils, we wanted to do all that we could to help during this very difficult time. We have been very grateful for the support by several members of Dubai Police. The Chairman of Repton School, Khaled AlMuhairy, has decided that Repton School will provide a full scholarship for the girl," Cook said.

"Whilst nothing can overcome the loss that both girls have suffered from, AlMuhairy and all at Repton School are determined to do everything possible to allow the girl to start to put this tragedy behind her, and enjoy the support of her friends and teachers, at the school she loves," he added.

Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh said that the Victim Support Programme was launched by the Dubai Police in 2004 to provide support to victims. Its social and humanitarian goal is to follow up criminal and traffic reports and provide victims with the support and assistance they need.

"The programme aims to achieve Dubai Police’s mission of establishing security and providing support to victims according to each case and help them overcome the ordeal they have been through, thereby strengthening the trust of the public to communicate with police 24 hours," he noted.

Captain Dr. Al Sheikh highlighted that the programme achieves the strategic police goal in reducing the crime rate. The programme was prepared by Dubai police experts in a distinctive manner, using pioneering and systematic tools that contribute to communicating with the victim and providing care professionally.

The public can contact the programme through the Smart Police Station (SPS), or by directly calling 901, as well as through the Dubai Police website or Dubai Police App on smartphones, as well as by visiting police stations.