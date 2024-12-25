Open Menu

Two Palestinian Martyrs In Israeli Airstrike On Tulkarm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

TULKARM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) - Two young Palestinian men were martyred on Tuesday evening following an airstrike by an Israeli drone targeting the Al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm Camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that its teams recovered the bodies of the two martyrs after the Israeli airstrike on the mentioned neighbourhood.

This marks the second time during the day that the Al-Hamam neighbourhood has been targeted by continuous Israeli drone strikes on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps.

