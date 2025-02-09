Open Menu

Two Palestinian Women, Child Killed By Israeli Forces In Tulkarm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Two Palestinian women and a child were killed today by Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, amid escalating violence and killings by Israeli troops.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of Rahaf Fouad Abdullah Al Ashqar, 21, who was fatally shot, and Sundus Jamal Mohammed Shalabi, 23, along with her unborn child at eight months of pregnancy, after Israeli forces obstructed medical teams from reaching them to provide life-saving assistance.

Meanwhile, her husband sustained critical injuries while attempting to evacuate from the Al-Manshiya neighbourhood of the camp.

