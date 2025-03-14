Two Palestinians Martyred In Southern Gaza
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 13th March, 2025 (WAM) – Two Palestinians were martyred today by Israeli forces' gunfire in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
The total number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip has risen to 48,515, with the number of wounds reaching 111,941.
Recent Stories
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow
Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children
Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held
Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson takes lead
Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Lebanon' campaign6 minutes ago
-
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used as ‘method of war ..36 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 million “Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza” in Egypt51 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Mastercard1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha1 hour ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Tra ..2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations2 hours ago
-
Eight killed, 12 injured in train collision in Egypt3 hours ago
-
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar3 hours ago