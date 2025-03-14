Open Menu

Two Palestinians Martyred In Southern Gaza

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 13th March, 2025 (WAM) – Two Palestinians were martyred today by Israeli forces' gunfire in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The total number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip has risen to 48,515, with the number of wounds reaching 111,941.

