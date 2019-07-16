Two People of Determination begin training at CNN

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has signed an agreement with CNN Abu Dhabi to provide technical training for two People of Determination (people with disabilities)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has signed an agreement with CNN Abu Dhabi to provide technical training for two People of Determination (people with disabilities).

Two ZHO students, Ahmed Al Dermaki and Saleh Al Jilani, will take part in the programme, which is part of the ZHO’s efforts to provide real job opportunities for People of Determination in various national and international organisations.

The programme marks a new milestone for ZHO in its efforts to empower and integrate people with disabilities in all sectors of society and the UAE labour market, by providing them with the opportunity to work in the media sector on an international level.

The agreement establishes a new phase in the ZHO’s rehabilitation programme for people with intellectual disabilities. The participants have successfully completed four months of vocational training, and both will now transition into the programme’s second and final stage: specialsed technical and role-specific training, for a further six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, said that the initiative was launched following a visit by CNN delegation to the organisation.

They were briefed about the services and programmes offered by ZHO to People of Determination, with an emphasis on modern technology, innovative practices, and advanced equipment, such as the ZHO’s Smart Rehabilitation Laboratory.

He added that the initiative with CNN Abu Dhabi aims to provide training specific to the field of media and real work experience at CNN that will provide a grounding for a potential career in the media. The Organisation has also devised, for the first time, a support programme in English language proficiency training for students, in order further develop the skills required in the field of global media, the Secretary-General explained.

In turn, Becky Anderson, Managing Editor at CNN Abu Dhabi, said, "We are very proud to be taking part in this wonderful initiative to give People of Determination valuable skills and training. We were enormously impressed by our visit to the ZHO and thrilled to be able to play a role in providing opportunities to this important section of the community here in the UAE."

Al-Humaidan added that Zayed Higher Organisation intends to share this experience with other bodies and media entities in Abu Dhabi to support programmes of aftercare and community empowerment for People of Determination.