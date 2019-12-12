UrduPoint.com
Two Pilots Killed In Helicopter Crash In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Two pilots killed in helicopter crash in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Two pilots were killed when a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

"On 11th December 2019, at about 23:00 [Moscow time, or 20:00 GMT], a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Krasnodar Territory near the Korenovsk airfield during a training flight, carried out at night time under difficult weather conditions," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming the crash and the deaths of the two crew members.

"The wreckage of the helicopter was found approximately 2.5 kilometres from the airfield. It carried no ammunition on board," added the Ministry's statement.

