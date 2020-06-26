UrduPoint.com
Two Private Companies In UAE Sign Agreement With Two Companies In Israel To Develop Research And Technology To Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Two private companies in UAE sign agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to combat COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of strengthening international cooperation and pursuing coordinated efforts in the fields of research, development, and technology in service of humanity, two private companies in the UAE sign an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19.

This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region’s peoples. As a result of the pandemic’s spread worldwide, it is imperative to place the protection of humanity at the forefront of global action to overcome this unprecedented crisis.

