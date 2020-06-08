UrduPoint.com
Two Service Projects In Al Dhaid Worth AED4 Million Completed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 million completed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has completed two service projects in the central region of the emirate of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, with a cost of AED4 million.

Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, highlighted that the city of Al Dhaid, under the directives of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is witnessing an urban renaissance supported by an infrastructure that was clearly reflected in its modern roads and fields, along with a number of projects that are in implementation.

He stressed SDPW’s keenness to move forward in implementing important projects that will have a major impact on economic growth and promote a sustainable development in the city to become an attractive area for the cities around it.

