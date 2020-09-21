Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for not adhering to preventive measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Ajman Department of Economic Development temporarily closed two shopping malls for not adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Inspection and Follow-Up at the Department, noted the DED’s continuing intensive inspection visits to markets and shopping malls in the emirate, which aims to verify the adherence of businesses to the preventive measures and health requirements aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic.

A team of inspectors closed two shopping malls that did not adhere to the procedures, to protect the health and safety of the emirate’s community, he added, explaining that they will be allowed to reopen after confirming their adherence to all requirements.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance for all businesses in Ajman to adhere to the precautionary measures, affirming that inspection visits will continue to monitor everyone’s adherence to the circulars and instructions of relevant authorities.