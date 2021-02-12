- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for violating COVID-19 countermeasures
Two Sports Establishments Closed, Seven Fined For Violating COVID-19 Countermeasures
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have issued two closures, seven fines and six warnings for sports establishments for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.
The development comes as the authorities continue to inspect sports institutions and events to curb the spread of coronavirus.