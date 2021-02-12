UrduPoint.com
Two Sports Establishments Closed, Seven Fined For Violating COVID-19 Countermeasures

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:45 PM

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for violating COVID-19 countermeasures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have issued two closures, seven fines and six warnings for sports establishments for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The development comes as the authorities continue to inspect sports institutions and events to curb the spread of coronavirus.

