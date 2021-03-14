UrduPoint.com
Two Sports Establishments To Shut, 6 Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) Inspection teams from the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy, along with Dubai Municipality, served closure orders on two sports establishments and fined six others over the weekend for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and guidelines.

The sports establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule and other precautionary measures, while the two closure orders were served for repeat offences. Eight other establishments escaped with a warning following an inspection of sports facilities across Dubai.

The council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

Among other things, the facilities have been instructed to make sure they maintain hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring that the safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines such as wearing masks, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including Names, telephone numbers and visit dates.

