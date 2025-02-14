Two-thirds of US House Democrats urge President Trump to retract 'dangerous comments’ on Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Two-thirds of Democrats in the US House of Representatives have signed a letter urging President Donald Trump to retract his "dangerous comments" regarding Gaza.

The letter, published on the "House Democrats" website, was signed by 143 out of 215 Democratic members of the House, led by Representatives Sean Casten (Democrat from Illinois) and Brad Sherman (Democrat from California).

The letter stated, "We are alarmed that an American president would advocate for the forcible removal and permanent displacement of two million people.

Such an act would not only be morally indefensible, but it would also violate the Geneva Convention, jeopardize US interests and troops, and undermine our global standing.

The letter further said, "These remarks also risk jeopardising the opportunity for the United States to work with our Arab partners – who have reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensive regional peace based on the rebuilding of Gaza and a pathway to a two-state solution."