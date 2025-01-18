Two UAE Aid Convoys Reach Gaza Strip As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2025 | 12:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Two UAE aid convoys carrying various humanitarian items crossed into the Gaza Strip this week through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”.
This is part of the UAE's ongoing support and relief to the Palestinian people during the current challenging conditions.
The convoys comprise 25 trucks carrying over 309.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, shelter tents, and other essential items. This brings the total number of aid convoys to have entered the Gaza Strip under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to 155.
To date, UAE aid entering Gaza by land as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” has reached approximately 29,584 tonnes, significantly alleviating the harsh conditions faced by residents in the Gaza Strip. The aid has helped reduce suffering among the most vulnerable groups and provided them with necessities.
The UAE continues to offer humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, aiming to mitigate the effects of the severe cold and the ongoing hardships while providing essential relief to the most vulnerable populations.
