Two UAE Aid Planes Arrive In Benghazi

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BENGHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of urgent food, relief and medical supplies to Benina Airport in Libya to support those affected by the devastating floods caused by the heavy rains, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries.

The UAE's response is part of its air bridge to provide urgent relief aid to those in need and those affected by floods in Libya.

The relief is an extension of the UAE's humanitarian efforts in the international arena and its approach to extending a helping hand to underprivileged communities worldwide.

