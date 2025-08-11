Two UAE Endurance Riders Make History In 1000 Km 'Mongol Derby'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) ULAANBAATAR, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – Two UAE endurance riders Sheikh Khalifa Al Hamed and Issa Al Khiyari concluded their historic participation in the “Mongol Derby” endurance race by tying for first place with American rider Michael Pollard and British rider Anna Boden.
The world's greatest equine adventure race, covering a distance of 1,000 km, was held over eight days from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., making it the longest in the world for this distance. It began on August 4 and will culminate with the awards ceremony on Wednesday.
Sheikh Khalifa Al Hamed stated that reaching the finish line with his fellow rider Issa Al Khiyari was an achievement in itself, given the extremely challenging conditions and great obstacles. These included varied terrains, mountain passes, green valleys, rolling hills, plains, sand dunes, and riverbeds.
He explained that they were determined to continue the race until the end to demonstrate the capabilities of Emiratis in facing challenges, and not to withdraw from such a difficult competition despite the circumstances during the race.
Meanwhile, dozens of riders withdrew at various stages due to exhaustion and difficulties in handling the Mongolian horses, with the rest of the participants failing to reach the finish line after eight days.
Sheikh Khalifa Al Hamed revealed that the daunting challenge they faced was handling the unfamiliar Mongolian horses—unlike other races where the rider competes with their own horse. In addition, staying on horseback for about 12 hours a day made simply reaching the finish line a major accomplishment in their first-ever participation.
The Mongol Derby is an equestrian endurance race and world's longest horse race. It extends 1,000 kilometres through the Mongolian Steppe.
Recent Stories
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences
Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year balance sheets of Power Plants for ..
Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Ministe ..
Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order
Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match
WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow
Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest depar ..
Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with ent ..
NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance comm ..
DRAP hosts training session in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspecti ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 20255 minutes ago
-
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'6 minutes ago
-
Analysts recommend ‘BUY’ rating of ADNOC L&S Shares, citing strong growth momentum36 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base3 hours ago
-
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing precision medicine for ..3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate l ..3 hours ago
-
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end3 hours ago
-
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in customer trades3 hours ago
-
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza4 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tour de Pologne5 hours ago