UrduPoint.com

Two UAE Relief Planes Arrive In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the arrival of two aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates at the Damascus Airport as part of the airlift launched to stand by the people affected by the earthquake that struck Syria.


A total of 12 tonnes of essential supplies and several tents to lodge 216 refugees are part of the initial aid package that falls within the 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation on its first day.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Damascus United Arab Emirates From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

47 minutes ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

2 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

2 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

2 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

2 hours ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.