Twofour54 Board Formed With Mohamed Al Mubarak As Chairman
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to form a board of directors for twofour54.
According to a statement, the new board will include Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak as Chairman and Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Deputy Chair.
The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.