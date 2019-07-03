twofour54 board formed with Mohamed Al Mubarak as chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to form a board of directors for twofour54.

According to a statement, the new board will include Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak as Chairman and Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Deputy Chair.

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.