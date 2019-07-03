UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twofour54 Board Formed With Mohamed Al Mubarak As Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:45 PM

twofour54 board formed with Mohamed Al Mubarak as chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to form a board of directors for twofour54.

According to a statement, the new board will include Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak as Chairman and Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Deputy Chair.

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.

Related Topics

Resolution Company Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

6 minutes ago

Proposed UN plan mulls to control hate speech on s ..

31 minutes ago

Committee to propose changes in laws to tackle iss ..

2 minutes ago

Survey Finds US Democratic Presidential Candidate ..

2 minutes ago

First Hajj flight will take off from Islamabad tod ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.