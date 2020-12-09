twofour54 Winter Camp returns to boost UAE students’ video game development skills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) As part of its biannual youth camps, twofour54’s Winter Camp returns once again from 13 to 17 December to welcome UAE students aged 13 to 17 to learn about the inspiring world of media, entertainment and content creation online.

The interactive sessions will allow students to explore the various professional skills that contribute to the thriving gaming development industry, including sessions on thinking like a coder, using the Unreal Engine 3D content creation platform, game character design, and live broadcasting of e-sports.

Sessions will be led by experts from twofour54’s Gaming Department, as well as their partners from industry-leading organisations such as Ubisoft, MENA mobile, SAE Institute, Empire Entertainment, Khosouf Studio, Inner Seed and Cation Arts. The Winter Camp will culminate in a hands-on project where campers will develop their own video game concept, character, and environment.

Athari Al Saadi, Creative Lab Associate and Project Manager of twofour54 Winter Camp, said: "As the gaming and e-sports industry experiences rapid growth, twofour54 is working to ensure that the UAE’s youth are equipped with the right technical know-how to succeed. This year’s winter camp will introduce our students to gaming and help them understand the work that goes into making a game. There are lots of new, exciting and skilled career paths in this industry; learning about them at a young age will set our campers on a successful journey.

"

The gaming industry is experiencing exponential growth with Abu Dhabi emerging as a regional hub for the sector, meaning that in coming years there will be significant local demand for specialists in highly skilled professional roles from software development to design.

The Winter Camp’s focus on gaming is part of twofour54’s efforts to support the industry by providing talent development and training opportunities. In line with the strategic efforts to build a gaming ecosystem in the UAE’s capital, twofour54 has expanded its offering in the sector, with exciting new projects and new license categories that cater to a broad spectrum of gaming and e-sports companies and freelance creative professionals.

twofour54 has also partnered with Unity Technologies, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D, RT3D, content, to establish a gaming Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi. The Gaming Hub will provide the region’s game development industry with a physical home and unparalleled on-the-ground support including business support for start-ups, and training and certifications for students to learn the skills needed to succeed in the sector.

In line with precautionary measures, the second edition of the Winter Camp will be run virtually, following the success of twofour54’s virtual Summer Camp 2020.