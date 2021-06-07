twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from UAE to include participants from six additional countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The Summer Camp of twofour54 returns for its sixth edition, from 5th-15th July, 2021, for a virtual iteration of the successful creative programme.

This year, twofour54 is partnering with the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to extend its Summer Camp programme to both local and international students across six different countries.

Through its expansive network, MOFAIC is enabling twofour54 to attract international students, between the ages of 13 to 15 years old, who are passionate about the media sector living in the UAE and from around the globe.

Registration is now open for the ‘Virtual Summer Camp 2021’ at summercamp.twofour54.com, which will provide young talent with the opportunity to explore the media sector and acquire some fundamental skills through a 10-day dynamic programme of interactive workshops and culminate in a virtual closing ceremony.

For the first time, Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at MOFAIC, will deliver a workshop on public speaking and diplomacy as part of the Summer Camp’s programme.

"In the UAE we are committed to enabling the development of young people both at home and internationally through quality education, cutting-edge technology, innovation, inspiration and cross-cultural dialogue in all of its many forms. I look forward to welcoming the passionate media trailblazers of tomorrow from UAE and 6 other countries, at this year’s twofour54 summer camp for an exciting exchange of ideas, perspectives and talents" said Omar Saif Ghobash.

Additionally, sessions will feature experts from leading entities, including, the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy, CNN, Ubisoft, Berklee College of Music, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Qasr Al Hosn, Cation Arts, Films by Nomad, Rubika Education, visual storyteller Naema Alshehhi and Inner Seed.

Sessions will cover key topics within the industry, such as creating social media content using mobile devices, e-sports and entertainment, public speaking and creating music and board games. Students will also engage in practical skills-based training like photography, videography, production, editing, designing, gaming, creative writing, presenting and yoga.

Michael Garin, CEO of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, said: "Expanding twofour54’s popular Summer Camp to international students is a demonstration of the remarkable success of the programme over more than five years. We are honoured to partner with the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this year to bring this valuable learning opportunity to talented young people well beyond the UAE’s boarders, a great milestone in the Summer Camp’s track record. Enabling students to collaborate, exchange ideas and learn across different countries reflects the UAE’s values of inclusivity and cultural dialogue, so we are excited that creative students from around the world will join UAE-based participants to learn about the sector from some renowned media and public figures."

The day-to-day schedule will encompass three different interactive and entertaining sessions between 11:00am to 12:00pm, 12:15pm – 1:15pm, followed by a follow-up session between students and the working team from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

All students will receive a "wonders box" before their camp commences, which includes all the session materials, stationary and required documents from partners.

Since its inception in 2016, twofour54’s Summer Camp has hosted more than 200 students and young talents who have been introduced to a wide range of media activities through the annual programme, offering them the chance to discover their passion and explore the experience of working in the media industry.