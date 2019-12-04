Typhoon Kammuri hits Philippines, Killing 10

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) The death toll from a typhoon that hit provinces south of the Philippine capital rose to 10, disaster agencies said on Wednesday, pointing to precautions and compulsory evacuations as key in preventing more casualties.

According to Reuters, Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th to enter the Philippines this year, hit land on Monday night, prompting forced evacuation of thousands of residents and cancellation of hundreds of flights. It also disrupted the schedule for some events in the Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until 11th December.

Five people died in the central Bicol region, including three who drowned, a local disaster agency said in a report. Five more were killed in a region south of the capital.

Sustained winds of Kammuri weakened to 100 kilometres per hour (67 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 125 kph (78 mph) as it heads towards the South China Sea. It is set to leave the Philippines on Wednesday night, Reuters quoted the state weather bureau as saying.