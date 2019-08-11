UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Lekima Death Toll Reaches 33 In China

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Typhoon Lekima death toll reaches 33 in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) The death toll from a powerful typhoon that hit southeastern China rose to 33 on Sunday, Associated Press, AP, reported on Sunday.

Rescue workers were using rubber dinghies to rescue stranded people as swift currents swept by homes. China's emergency broadcasting network said that 16 people were still missing in Zhejiang province, where 32 died. It reported one more death in neighbouring Anhui province.

Typhoon Lekima triggered landslides and floods after making landfall in Zhejiang early Saturday, about 300 kilometres south of Shanghai.

Most of the victims were in a village in Yongjia county, where a landslide blocked a river that then poured into the small town, killing 23 people.

Nine others were unaccounted for.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed buildings that had been smashed by the raging waters and workers using backhoes to clean up the debris.

To the north, parts of the city of Linhai remained flooded on Sunday, with water reaching up to the top of the first floor of buildings, leaving only treetops sticking out. The CCTV showed people being rescued with life vests and boats in nearby Xianju county.

Lekima, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to dump heavy rain on China's northeast in the coming days as it moves up the Pacific coast. It forced the closing of Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday, said the AP report.

Related Topics

Storm Water China Died Linhai Shanghai Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

2 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

2 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.