UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U-18 UAE Girls Football Team To Participate In West Asian Football Championship In Bahrain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

U-18 UAE Girls Football Team to participate in West Asian Football Championship in Bahrain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) The U-18 UAE Girls Football Team will travel today to Bahrain to participate in the West Asian Football Championship, which will be held from 29th December, 2019, to 6th January, 2020.

The draw placed the Emirati team in Group 1 with Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon while Group 2 includes host Bahrain, Kuwait and Palestine.

Houriya Al Taheri, Coach of the UAE Team, noted that the team’s preparations for the championship were ideal and involved training in the country and abroad, as well as daily exercises, adding that the team played two friendly matches against Kuwait.

The UAE will begin its campaign by facing Iraq on 29th December and Lebanon on 31st December. It will end the group stage against Jordan on 2nd January.

The championship’s matches will take place at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Related Topics

Football Palestine Iraq UAE Kuwait Manama Bahrain Lebanon January December 2019 2020 From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

“I warned General Bajwa that Modi will do some s ..

6 minutes ago

PHC moved over contemptuous language against CJ Se ..

30 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

4 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks media to stop ANF's med ..

4 minutes ago

65th National Cycling Championship in Lahore from ..

4 minutes ago

Week-long exhibition to pay tribute to Quaid kicks ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.