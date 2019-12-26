U-18 UAE Girls Football Team to participate in West Asian Football Championship in Bahrain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) The U-18 UAE Girls Football Team will travel today to Bahrain to participate in the West Asian Football Championship, which will be held from 29th December, 2019, to 6th January, 2020.

The draw placed the Emirati team in Group 1 with Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon while Group 2 includes host Bahrain, Kuwait and Palestine.

Houriya Al Taheri, Coach of the UAE Team, noted that the team’s preparations for the championship were ideal and involved training in the country and abroad, as well as daily exercises, adding that the team played two friendly matches against Kuwait.

The UAE will begin its campaign by facing Iraq on 29th December and Lebanon on 31st December. It will end the group stage against Jordan on 2nd January.

The championship’s matches will take place at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the Bahraini capital, Manama.