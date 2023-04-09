Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UAB Successfully Completes Issuance Of Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 9th April, 2023 (WAM) – United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) has announced the successful issuance of its USD 150 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instrument which recently concluded through a private placement as per the General Assembly approval which took place on 24th January 2023. This landmark issuance will strengthen the Bank’s capital adequacy and boost it’s Tier 1 Capital ratio.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer - UAB, said: “We are very pleased with the success of the issuance of non-convertible Additional Tier 1 capital (“AT1”) and I would like to thank our stakeholders for the continued trust and confidence they have in the Bank.

''

''Moving forward, this issuance will improve the financial position of the Bank for future growth as it will enhance our capital adequacy and facilitate our business plans to generate sustainable returns to our shareholders and support the UAE economy. As such, we would like to thank the Central Bank of UAE, the Securities and Commodities Authority in UAE and all other parties involved for their guidance and valuable support in this issuance”.

Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Structuring Adviser for the issuance.

Related Topics

Assembly Business UAE Bank United States Dollars January April All Million Arab P

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

2 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

2 hours ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

2 hours ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.