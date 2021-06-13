UrduPoint.com
UAE 'an Important Voice In The UN,' Says India On Election To Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE 'an important voice in the UN,' says India on election to Security Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 13th June, 2021 (WAM) – Describing the UAE as "an important voice in the United Nations," India has welcomed the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"India’s bilateral relations with the UAE are at an all-time high. We work closely with the UAE in the UN," said T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, in a statement on the UAE’s election.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India and the UAE will both be in the Security Council till India’s elected term ends on 31st December next year.

Tirumurti said India "co-sponsored and strongly supported" the UN General Assembly resolution recently moved by the UAE to observe an International Day of Human Fraternity.

"On behalf of India, I was also one of the speakers at an event organised on 4th February by UAE’s Permanent Mission to the UN to mark this day. We will continue such close cooperation in the Security Council as well."

Describing the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN in New York, Lana Nusseibeh as a "very dynamic Ambassador," Tirumurti thanked her for having "actively participated and collaborated with India when our Permanent Mission celebrated the International Day of Women in March this year."

Tirumurti was India’s senior-most diplomat in charge of relations with the Gulf and Arab countries at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi before he was posted as Permanent Representative to the UN in New York last year.

