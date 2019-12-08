UrduPoint.com
UAE 5G Conference Begins In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) The UAE 5G Conference, organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, started today in the Emirate of Dubai.

Over 400 officials and experts in the telecommunications field are taking part in the conference to discuss the reality, prospects, challenges and opportunities related to 5G networks, and its impact on various aspects of economic, social, educational and commercial life.

In his opening speech, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, welcomed Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, experts and speakers representing government, private and academic sectors, noting that the conference is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to continuously foresee the future and prepare to shape it in a way that serves the community and individuals, and enhances happiness.

"The term '5G' has become the source of speculation, scenarios, promises and warnings. Those who know, and those who do not, have become experts, benefiting from the widespread new social media platforms. Some picture a rosy, prosperous human future, and others spread fear and panic, while people follow both sides, searching for credible information to satisfy their curiosity" said Al Mansoori.

He added, "We have launched a national 5G strategy, and our telecom service providers have already started implementing 5G on a commercial scale, with vigorous and measured steps based on the outcomes of the World Radiocommunication Conference held in Egypt, which resulted in the allocation of a number of frequency bands for IMT."

The first session of the UAE 5G Conference focused on the application of 5G by region, and the factors affecting the deployment of technologies. During the second session, speakers discussed the most important technologies that will benefit from adopting 5G networks, while the third session of the first day focused on the impact of 5G on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The conference is scheduled to conclude on Monday with a number of sessions during which participants will address the security of 5G, the role of standards in making 5G safer, the 5G regulatory environment, and 5G security and infrastructure.

