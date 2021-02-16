UAE a dynamic international hub for organising specialised exhibitions: top UAE defence official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Staff Major General Pilot Ishaq Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Administration of Industries and Development of Defensive Capabilities at the UAE Ministry of Defence, said that the ongoing launch of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) since its first edition in 1993 until the 15th edition, is undoubtedly one of the important achievements that the UAE has accomplished at the global level and is an indication that UAE has become a dynamic international hub in the specialised exhibitions industry.

He said in a message to Aljundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) on the occasion of the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, that the IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, which will be held during the period between 21 and 25 February, in Abu Dhabi, is not only an evidence on leading role of UAE in the exhibitions industry at the regional and international levels, but also a confirmation of the developments and the competitive advance our national defense industries have achieved in global markets especially after the products of the national companies have competed what major international companies offer in the field of defence, military and technological manufacturing.

IDEX, he affirmed, is one of the critical defense exhibitions for the decision makers and is a platform that hosts the largest deals and agreements among major international enterprises.

''The defence show - since its inception - has achieved continuous success, whether in terms of the steady increase in the size of the space allocated for exhibitors, the countries, or international companies showcasing the latest military technology in the modern land and sea weapon industry,'' he added.

About 250 national and international companies from 34 countries have participated in its first edition, and about 35,000 visited the exhibition, including defence ministers, military leaders, specialists in military strategy affairs and decision-makers. The number of participants in the 15th edition of the exhibition, which will be held from 21st to 25th February, is more than 1,300 companies, with a growth by 271 percent compared with the first edition,'' he noted.

''This is undoubtedly a clear-cut indication of the leading role UAE is playing in organising defence and security exhibitions. This did not happen randomly out of nowhere, but rather as an outcome of several efforts particularly the accuracy of organization, the accumulated professional experience, and the well-qualified staff as well as the availability of the necessary infrastructure for the success of such international exhibitions, and the confidence of the exhibitors. All these factors have helped the exhibition to earn such prestigious international position it currently enjoys among other defence exhibitions.'' The event, he continued, is a distinguished global platform that sheds light on the national defence industry sector in the country.

In this edition, he concluded, the exhibition will focus on exploring the latest defence and military technology in light of the 4IR , and the use of AI and simulation systems, which have proven their great ability to compete in the global markets, and have gained great confidence at the international level, especially as they apply the latest global standards for quality, durability , and efficiency in the various stages of manufacturing in light of the international adverse circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautionary measures accompanying it.