UAE A Fundamental Pillar Of Regional, International Peace, Security: Saqr Ghobash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that the UAE is a fundamental pillar of regional and international peace and security, as well as stability, tolerance, peace, coexistence and goodness, which are rooted in the hearts of all its people.

He also highlighted the UAE’s stature and its keenness to help the Afghan people achieve overall peace, development and stability through its humanitarian initiatives, especially in the areas of health, education and society.

Ghobash made this statement while today receiving, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Mir Rahman Rahmani, the speaker of Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga the lower house of parliament, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Ghobash stressed that the visit reflects the solid and deep-rooted ties between the two countries, which are witnessing overall development, adding that their relations are based on the keenness of their leaderships to advance them in all areas to benefit their peoples.

Both sides also discussed ways of strengthening their bilateral relations to achieve their common interests while highlighting the importance of supporting both their parliamentary and official diplomacy, as well as enhancing their overall parliamentary cooperation, especially as parliamentary diplomacy plays a key role in encouraging cooperation and communication between countries, peoples, societies and cultures.

Rahmani thanked the UAE for supporting the Afghan people and helping them overcome their humanitarian conditions, through its launch of various humanitarian and development programmes and initiatives in many regions.

