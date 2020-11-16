UrduPoint.com
UAE A Global Icon Of Tolerance Regionally And Globally: Attorney-General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE a global icon of tolerance regionally and globally: Attorney-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Counsellor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, the UAE Attorney-General, has said that the UAE is a global icon of tolerance, peace, coexistence, and a leading example of laying down foundations for tolerance regionally and globally.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, marked on 16th November, Al Shamsi said, "The UAE strongly believes that tolerance is one of the most important intrinsic values of the founding of the Union and a key pillar to building a better future for humanity. The tolerance approach remains vibrant in the history of the UAE and the main component in the fabric of its society, in addition to being a key pillar in building its great edifice."

He added that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the founding fathers were keen to strengthen the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among the UAE people. And now, the wise leadership continues the march of the ancestors at local, regional, and international levels to create a constructive dialogue to achieve tolerance, deepen cooperation, and contribute to building a world free from intolerance and violence, based on respect for cultural diversity and acceptance of the other intellectually, culturally, ideologically, and ethnically.

The Attorney-General stated that tolerance and fraternity are among the core values of the UAE and the cultural legacy of its people. "The concept of tolerance is stipulated in the state’s constitution, which emphasised the mutual respect in all dealings of institutions and individuals alike, and the equality of all before the law."

Residents and foreigners who are living in the UAE also enjoy various rights and freedoms stipulated in international treaties and covenants, which the UAE is abided by. Besides, the state’s legislation system guarantees the commitment of all residents to respect the rights and culture of others, and denounce all kinds of extremism and racism towards any community group, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 02 of 2015.

"The International Day for Tolerance is an occasion to take pride in the UAE as a homeland of tolerance and a global icon of peaceful coexistence and acceptance of others, in addition to its strenuous efforts in strengthening the bonds of human fraternity and promoting peace and security. The UAE is truly a model of cultural diversity, where more than 200 nationalities of different cultures and beliefs are living on its land," he concluded.

