UAE A Global Major Enabler To Deliver SDGs: Hamad Alkaabi

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE a global major enabler to deliver SDGs: Hamad Alkaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Hamad Alkaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, has affirmed the UAE's commitment to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals,SDGs, which are also constitute key pillars of the National Agenda leading to Vision 2021.

''By launching packages of sustainable development initiatives and programmes around the world, the UAE has become a global major enabler towards the delivery of SDGs,'' said Hamad Alkaabi in a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, which began today in Abu Dhabi. More than 800 ministers, officials and representatives of 170 member countries of the organisation are in attendance at the event which will continue until 7th November to shape the future of global industrial development.

These efforts, he noted, have demonstrated the UAE's determination to support international efforts to implementing SDGs and its hosting of the UNIDO event '' underscores international recognition and its leadership in achieving sustainable industrial development.'' He added that the peaceful, civilian nuclear energy is also part of key SDGs, noting that the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which provides clear energy, would have positive impact on developing a new industrial sector that advances diversification strategy and stimulates economic growth.

