UAE A Global Model In Supporting Patients With Down Syndrome

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE a global model in supporting patients with Down Syndrome

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The UAE joins the world in marking the World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place on March 21st every year, to raise community awareness about Down syndrome and to support its patients.

The day also raises awareness in integrating them in society and ensuring their access to their rights fully, empower them to prove themselves and their capabilities and provide support to their families in dealing with the challenges of this disease.

The UAE has been keen to provide comprehensive care, quality health, and educational services for the People of Determination. In this respect, the UAE is one of the world’s first countries to sign the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, reflecting the directives of the wise leadership which has spared no effort locally and globally in serving this category to ensure their integration into society and to make use of their capabilities in the sustainable development process.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has dedicated to patients with Down syndrome an innovative package of healthcare services, including a multispecialty clinic providing high-quality monitoring services in a friendly environment. The clinics comprise paediatricians and social workers specialising in mental and emotional health to motivate them and unleash their capabilities within an integrated healthcare system that guarantees their quality of life.

Also, MoHAP has established an electronic unit to supervise the health of patients with Down syndrome, in line with the government’s directives in terms of providing the best health services to People of Determination.

