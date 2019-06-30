UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate change: Yemeni Minister of Environment

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Dr. Uzei Hibatullah Sharim, Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, stated that the UAE is a leading global model of limiting the negative effects of climate change and global warming, as well as of strengthening the international role of youth in working for the environment.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, while heading Yemen’s delegation at the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting that began today, Dr. Sharim said that his country’s participation in the meeting is part of its efforts to adopt policies that will be presented on the agenda of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York, which will be held in September.

Regarding the UAE’s role in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, he noted that the UAE is a leading contributor to Yemen through its efforts to solve many urgent issues, such as those related to the environment and natural resources.

He then praised the UAE’s ongoing support for his country through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, by funding many vital projects that directly assist Yemenis, such as providing clean drinking water and combatting infectious diseases.

"The UAE’s martyrs have given their lives while defending their brothers and righteousness, and history has recorded their sacrifices. The UAE is known for its noble stances towards the people of Yemen," Dr. Sharim said.