UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE A Global Model Of Limiting Effects Of Climate Change: Yemeni Minister Of Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate change: Yemeni Minister of Environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Dr. Uzei Hibatullah Sharim, Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, stated that the UAE is a leading global model of limiting the negative effects of climate change and global warming, as well as of strengthening the international role of youth in working for the environment.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, while heading Yemen’s delegation at the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting that began today, Dr. Sharim said that his country’s participation in the meeting is part of its efforts to adopt policies that will be presented on the agenda of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York, which will be held in September.

Regarding the UAE’s role in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, he noted that the UAE is a leading contributor to Yemen through its efforts to solve many urgent issues, such as those related to the environment and natural resources.

He then praised the UAE’s ongoing support for his country through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, by funding many vital projects that directly assist Yemenis, such as providing clean drinking water and combatting infectious diseases.

"The UAE’s martyrs have given their lives while defending their brothers and righteousness, and history has recorded their sacrifices. The UAE is known for its noble stances towards the people of Yemen," Dr. Sharim said.

Related Topics

United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Water Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi New York September Allied Rental Modarba Arab

Recent Stories

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

23 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler orders construction of new sewage netw ..

46 minutes ago

Youth climate activists, United Nations, UAE join ..

1 hour ago

Public health issues help raise awareness about Cl ..

2 hours ago

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

3 hours ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.