UAE A Global Platform For Knowledge Exchange: Al Gergawi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Vice President of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, has said that the UAE is a global platform for knowledge exchange and a centre for cooperation in creating the future, reflecting its message of tolerance and coexistence.

Speaking at the First Global Challenge, hosted by Dubai from 24th to 27th October, Al Gergawi stressed that the competition has succeeded in building the capacities of future generations, gathered over 1,500 people from 91 countries, and inspired them to adopt the message of global human partnership and protect the sustainability of the planet.

"Seeing young people from around the world sharing their goals and aspirations, and displaying innovations that employ artificial intelligence, AI, and robotics, has given me hope of a better future led by the youth," he added.

The Minister noted the UAE’s overall regional and global leadership, and its international stature, has contributed to the success of Dubai, which hosted the competition’s largest gathering, with 157 participating countries, since its launch in the US in 2017.

Al Gergawi congratulated the competition’s participants, while wishing them success in their future endeavours and congratulating the winning teams, stressing that the event’s popularity highlights the UAE’s influential position in employing technologies to create a better future, as well as its competitive environment that encourages innovation and attracts talents from all sectors.

