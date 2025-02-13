DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Professor Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Republic of South Africa, has emphasised the strong strategic partnership with the UAE in trade and technology, noting that the UAE is South Africa's second-largest trading partner.

In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2025 World Government Summit, Nzimande explained that the growing trade relationship positions the UAE as a key partner in South Africa's efforts to expand cooperation in the technology and innovation sectors.

He further highlighted that the UAE is an important partner for South Africa, not only through trade but also in technology and innovation. South Africa is working closely with the UAE on several projects, with both countries nearing completion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this field, which will define future cooperation opportunities.

Prof. Nzimande also pointed to the close collaboration with universities in the UAE, including the United Arab Emirates University, in higher education and research.

He noted that the UAE's entry into the BRICS group has elevated cooperation between the two nations to a higher level.

The Minister mentioned that South Africa is working to expand technology and internet access across the continent and is actively involved in shaping the second edition of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa, which is expected to be adopted by African Union Heads of State by the end of the week.

He also highlighted that South Africa played a key role in shaping the "2034" Strategy, which will serve as a roadmap for Africa to achieve its development goals by 2034.

Prof. Nzimande affirmed the importance of cooperation between South Africa and the UAE in advancing digital transformation across Africa, expressing his anticipation for deepening future cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals.