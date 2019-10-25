UrduPoint.com
UAE A Key Player In Creating Polio-free World: DoH Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The UAE has set an advanced model in prevention and eradication of polio worldwide, stated Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH.

The UAE has been and is still playing a key role in creating a world free of polio, said Sheikh Abdullah in a statement marking World Polio Day, which falls on 24th October.

''The UAE has been at the forefront in championing and supporting international efforts to end polio. Generous financial support extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has helped to vaccinate millions of children against polio across the world,'' he noted.

He further added that the UAE has been declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation, WHO, in 1993, thanks to the significant preventive measures, including massive vaccination programmes, taken by the country.

World Polio Day is celebrated on 24th October annually to raise awareness about the polio disease and efforts for eradication.

