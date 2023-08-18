UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE stands as a leading donor country on the global stage.



He also highlighted the nation's significant contribution to strengthening humanitarian crisis response, as well as its duty to ease the pain of humanity and pursue its chosen path to uphold international humanitarian values.



This is also reflected in the ongoing aid provided to those suffering and struggling, whether from conflicts or disasters, due to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he added.

In his statement on the annual World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE had established itself as a key player in supporting international humanitarian action, noting that the country has implemented sustainable programmes and projects to ensure security and stability for underprivileged segments.



He also called on everyone to commemorate the rich legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on World Humanitarian Day, affirming that he established a unique model of humanitarian action, which boosted the country’s stature in humanitarian giving.



He then reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting international humanitarian efforts and adopting initiatives that make a significant difference in providing comprehensive humanitarian services to beneficiaries worldwide.

He also highlighted the UAE’s wide presence in many areas suffering from humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

Sheikh Hamdan noted recent international reports stating that the UAE is the world’s leading contributor of humanitarian and development aid in proportion to national income, stating, “This achievement enhances the UAE’s humanitarian commitment and its standing in the domains of generosity and charity, encouraging it to do more to improve lives and support the disadvantaged.

”

The UAE aims to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition and ease the hardships of people in developing countries, Sheikh Hamdan said, urging the international community and United Nations (UN) agencies to step up their endeavours, promote collaborations, and reinforce their coordination through programmes and initiatives aimed at easing the hardships caused by crises and disasters, as well as curtailing waves of displacement.

He further appealed to donors to increase their assistance to relevant international organisations, enabling them to offer substantial aid to those affected by such crises.



Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the ERC had expanded its activities and relief operations to intensify its response to critical humanitarian crises, stressing that the global humanitarian situation urgently requires joint efforts and new initiatives that can help increase the flow of aid to areas in need and ensure rapid delivery to those affected by severe conditions.



“Let us make World Humanitarian Day a time and a platform to collaborate, communicate and cooperate so that we can safeguard the lives of millions of people at risk,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the ERC and its regional and international humanitarian partners for their collaborations in advancing humanitarian causes, lauding the humanitarian workers, volunteers and relief workers who perform their duties in difficult and complex situations.

