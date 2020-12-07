UAE a key supporter of global volunteering programmes: UNV Programme in Arab States

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) Jason Brunick, Regional Director of the United Nations Volunteers, UNV, Programme in Arab States, stressed that the UAE is a key regional partner of the programme and plays a key role in supporting volunteers and promoting the culture of volunteering.

In an exclusive interview with the Al-Ittihad newspaper published today, Brunick said that the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic has highlighted the importance of volunteering to help governments face the crisis, noting that many volunteers are working on the frontlines in hospitals and affected areas to distribute aid, medicines and food to vulnerable families.

Volunteers are always the first people to take action in cases of emergency, leading the scene in the face of crises and disasters and demonstrating the importance of volunteering to help governments face the pandemic, as they are at the frontlines in hospitals and affected areas during quarantines and curfews engaged in awareness campaigns, psychological support sessions and skills development activities, he added.

He also pointed out that the UNV Programme has sent qualified volunteers registered in the United Nations, UN, database working in the areas of public health, communication, monitoring, informational analysis and psychological support, and has cooperated with relevant governments and civil organisations.

Regarding the programme’s efforts to help promote the culture of volunteering to maintain the process of sustainable development, Brunick affirmed that promoting this culture is a cornerstone of the programme’s work to achieve sustainable development.

He noted that it is engaged in building the capacities of volunteers and celebrating their role in achieving its sustainable development goals, most notably during the annual International Volunteer Day on 5th December, whose theme this year focusses on thanking those who responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the UAE’s local and international role in supporting volunteering, Brunick said, "The UAE is a key partner of the UNV Programme in the region, and we commend its role in supporting volunteers and promoting the culture of volunteering. We have been monitoring its significant activities in recent years related to reinforcing and regulating volunteer work, most notably through the "Volunteers.ae" platform, which was established in partnership between the Emirates Foundation and the Ministry of Community Development. We also laud the role of the ‘Fakhr Al Watson Office’ in involving volunteers in the local COVID-19 response efforts."

On the cooperation between the UAE and the programme, Brunick stressed the latter’s keenness to consolidate its partnership with the UAE in serving the Sustainable Development Plan 2030, to support volunteers and promote the culture of volunteering in the UAE and the entire region.

"Under this framework, I would like to stress that the programme signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Foundation to exchange experiences and send Emirati volunteers to different UN agencies and programmes. We are also working with the Emirates Foundation on reviving International Volunteers Day celebrations locally, and we are discussing, with the Expo 2020 Office, our cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, to organise the celebrations in 2021," he said in conclusion.