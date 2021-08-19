UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) marked World Humanitarian Day, observed on 19th August, dedicating this year's celebrations to heroes who have made extraordinary achievements to help community members whose lives were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAEU, said, "We are all proud of the fact that the UAE was and is still a leading country in terms of supporting frontline defenders financially and morally, as well as recognising their devotion to overcoming the COVID-19 challenge, strengthening the country’s efforts to address the pandemic. In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, their efforts helped protect not only "the UAE’s health, security and economy, but also its future."

Nusseibeh also highlighted the support UAEU’s teaching staff and students for the national medical sector, as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic amidst global turbulence.

2020 saw an increase in in UAEU's research productivity by over 30 percent compared to 2019, he added, noting that 31 research studies related to COVID-19 have been conducted.

These research studies are part of the university’s role in achieving the national agenda’s objectives, through establishing solid partnerships with authorities and organisations in the local and international health sector aimed at providing practical solutions that will assist the process of strategic decision-making, Nusseibeh continued.

He affirmed that the university supports innovative ideas that lead to invention, and noted that the past year saw the registration of 40 patents.

Nusseibeh thanked the university’s volunteers of academic and teaching staff, as well as employees and students, for their humanitarian work during the pandemic.

"UAEU is proud of its graduates, who are the heroes of a promising future, a bright beacon of hope, and are ready to lend a helping hand under all circumstances," he said, in conclusion.