UrduPoint.com

UAE A Leader In Supporting Frontline Defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) marked World Humanitarian Day, observed on 19th August, dedicating this year's celebrations to heroes who have made extraordinary achievements to help community members whose lives were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAEU, said, "We are all proud of the fact that the UAE was and is still a leading country in terms of supporting frontline defenders financially and morally, as well as recognising their devotion to overcoming the COVID-19 challenge, strengthening the country’s efforts to address the pandemic. In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, their efforts helped protect not only "the UAE’s health, security and economy, but also its future."

Nusseibeh also highlighted the support UAEU’s teaching staff and students for the national medical sector, as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic amidst global turbulence.

2020 saw an increase in in UAEU's research productivity by over 30 percent compared to 2019, he added, noting that 31 research studies related to COVID-19 have been conducted.

These research studies are part of the university’s role in achieving the national agenda’s objectives, through establishing solid partnerships with authorities and organisations in the local and international health sector aimed at providing practical solutions that will assist the process of strategic decision-making, Nusseibeh continued.

He affirmed that the university supports innovative ideas that lead to invention, and noted that the past year saw the registration of 40 patents.

Nusseibeh thanked the university’s volunteers of academic and teaching staff, as well as employees and students, for their humanitarian work during the pandemic.

"UAEU is proud of its graduates, who are the heroes of a promising future, a bright beacon of hope, and are ready to lend a helping hand under all circumstances," he said, in conclusion.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Lead United Arab Emirates August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

1 hour ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.