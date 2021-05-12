UAE a leading global development model: Mauritanian diplomat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah, Mauritanian Minister, Diplomat and Former UN Official, has said that the UAE, thanks to its proactive vision and the approach of its leadership, has become a leading global development model that is constantly achieving historic successes in all areas.

He also commended the historic achievement accomplished by the UAE, a first in the Arab world, with the successful journey of the Hope Probe to Mars, which is a scientific and economic achievement that highlights the proactive and bold vision of the Emirati leadership.

In an interview published in Al Sada Mauritanian, Ould-Abdallah stressed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had a proactive vision, which enabled the UAE to undergo tremendous development over the past 50 years.

He explained that when he was a Mauritania diplomat in the U.S. in the 1970s, he met with leading American figures and businessmen who were all fond of Sheikh Zayed, who realised, at an early stage, the importance of progress, development and economic growth, affirming that Sheikh Zayed had a pioneering vision and was appreciated by everyone.

"The UAE’s leadership is continuing the process of comprehensive development, and today, the country has completed many modern projects.

The success of the Hope Probe mission is due to the fact the UAE’s leadership has kept pace with global developments in technology and scientific research and has always sought to compete in all scientific, economic and technical fields," he added.

The UAE’s leadership, government and people believe in the importance of competing in all sectors, which made the country a unique Arab example of development and prosperity, Ould-Abdallah stressed, noting that the UAE is implementing major national projects, most notably the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra Region, which will provide 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs upon its full operation.

The project employs nearly 3,000 staff members, 60 percent of whom are Emirati, he further added while lauding the transparent approach of the UAE during the project’s implementation and its ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The UAE has a distinguished educational system and most Emirati universities have forged partnerships with leading international universities. The UAE, due to the vision and approach of its leadership, has a prominent international stature and is appreciated by all countries of the world," he said in conclusion.