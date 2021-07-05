UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare sector: Prime Healthcare Group founder

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) The UAE has become a leading investment hub for the global healthcare sector, according to business owners, companies and investment experts.

Incredible facilities and stellar services, have enhanced the allure of the UAE's business environment, which continues to attract local and foreign entities to invest in this vital sector.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, explained that the massive support provided by the UAE's health authorities to healthcare establishments, complemented by new investment laws, encourage local and international investors to keep investing in private hospitals.

The UAE has grown into the land of promising investment opportunities, with relevant procedures streamlined to attract more investment and capital, he added, explaining that, since its establishment in 1999, Prime Healthcare Group have succeeded in morphing into a large group that oeprates numerous multispecialty and diagnostic centres and pharmacies.

"The UAE Government leverages all its capabilities and provides unlimited support to stimulate investment in the health sector and attract prominent international companies," he further added, expressing his appreciation for such support.

The UAE's allure as an investment hub is also strengthened by its political stability and security and its strategic location, which help drive the growth of health sector investments and bring in more foreign investors, he continued.

Dr. Ahmed affirmed that the laws and legislation recently adopted by the UAE will serve as strong incentives for foreign investors to increase their contributions to the health sector, noting that qualified foreign investors also contribute by transferring global expertise to the UAE, while leveraging the multiple facilities and opportunities provided by the country.

He also commended the considerable progress achieved by the UAE in many leading health indexes.

"The UAE's investment climate has become so conducive thanks to the laws and facilities offered as part of the country's plan to establish itself as the world's most inviting country."

The UAE’s health sector has proven its excellence through its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a model in terms of infrastructure, through its state-of-the-art hospitals and its top-class doctors and healthcare professionals, Dr. Ahmed further said, adding that the UAE has become a preferred medical tourism destination for many people from around the world.

The success of the UAE’s health sector is the fruit of the government's dedication to developing the sector and the comprehensive health coverage it provides, he added, noting that the ongoing healthcare infrastructure development seen in the UAE is proof of its leading position among the world's most developed countries.