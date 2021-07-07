UrduPoint.com
UAE A Leading Model Of Humanitarian Giving, Say Ambassadors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was named the "Man of Humanity" by the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education, underscoring the UAE’s unique approach to humanitarian work that reaches out to needy people around the world.

On the sidelines of the honouring ceremony held yesterday, several officials and ambassadors spoke to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) stressing that the UAE is a leading model of humanitarian giving, which is demonstrated through curing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, through its support for many countries around the world and its leading local efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"The UAE’s humanitarian initiatives have bypassed its borders, as its relief efforts reached out to the Amazon during the peak of the pandemic," they said, stressing that the efforts and initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed are appreciated by the entire world.

Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education, President of Pontifical Fondazione Gravissimum Educationis and Ministry of education of the Vatican, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is an inspiring model of global solidarity, and his humanitarian efforts have reached out to many regions around the world.

The UAE’s humanitarian initiatives have crossed geographic borders, he added, noting that it was keen to dispatch medical and food aid to the Amazonian people in Peru, in cooperation with the Vatican.

Dr. Tajeddine Seif, Ambassador of the Pontifical Fondazione Gravissimum Educationis in Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE was established on solid foundations of humanitarian giving by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stressing that humanitarian action in the country has become an inspiring model to be followed by the entire world, due to the directives and support of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed.

He explained that Sheikh Mohamed’s phrase, "Do not worry," positively affected not only Emirati citizens and residents but also the world’s peoples, noting that the UAE was quick to send humanitarian aid to countries suffering from the pandemic’s repercussions, setting an outstanding example of solidarity through crises.

"We are proud of the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, which is why the UAE is at the forefront of countries the humanitarian field," said the Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in the UAE.

