UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability of educational process: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that the UAE has proven to the world that it is a model to follow of achieving the sustainability of the educational process.

In her speech during a dialogue session organised by the GWU, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, attended by Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, Sheikha Fatima said, "The UAE’s leadership has prioritised education by investing in the educational sector, enabling it to draft flexible plans and develop mechanisms that will place it ahead of other countries that have managed to continue the education process under the current circumstances."

"The country has devoted material and human resources to apply the highest standards of quality in the educational system, which is reflected by the adoption of a distance education system for male and female students in schools and universities," she added.

The session was attended by several parents and teachers and educational staff, as well as members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament.

Al Hammadi started his speech by welcoming the session’s attendees, who included mothers, teachers and students, stating, "Despite the current challenges, we are looking forward to the future, and we are continuing to be optimistic and are working together to provide the best for the country and its people.

"

Al Hammadi said that the session confirms Sheikha Fatima’s keenness to monitor educational issues, create a stimulating environment, and educate responsible future generations while praising her contributions and tireless work in serving the causes of the country and its people, which was inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his visions, making her the "Mother of the UAE" and a global symbol of humanitarian work, due to her support for children and women around the world.

Al Suwaidi said that the GWU supports the country’s developmental efforts to face the current issues and challenges confronting Emirati women in various sectors, leading to fundamental changes to their lifestyles.

She also praised the efforts of the Ministry of Education and its monitoring of the current situation to face the existing health crisis and prepare for the post-COVID-19 period.

The UAE is among the first countries to find opportunities, create proactive solutions to challenges, and assess the future of sectors and their readiness, especially the education sector, which is a national priority, she added.