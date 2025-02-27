UAE a promising destination for scientific, academic cooperation: President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Professor Lionel Ni, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), affirmed the university's keenness to enhance scientific and academic cooperation with UAE universities in the fields of science, technology and innovation, praising the outstanding level of higher education in the UAE.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the “Chinese and Arab Entrepreneurs Summit” within the “Investopia 2025” events, Ni said that his university seeks to establish strategic partnerships with UAE universities, including the exchange of students and faculty members and the launch of joint research projects, stressing that he saw great enthusiasm from both sides to achieve this cooperation.

He explained that the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology(Guangzhou) plans to allocate a research fund to encourage joint projects between faculty members from both sides, stressing the importance of moving beyond the signing of agreements to the actual implementation of cooperation.

He added that the university, despite its recent establishment of only three years, has succeeded in building a cooperation network with about 50 international universities, and seeks to expand this network to include universities in the middle East.

He expressed his desire to encourage his university's students to spend study periods in the UAE, as well as receive Emirati students in his university, noting that student exchange is an important opportunity to build friendships, exchange experiences and enhance the international dimension in education.

He praised the excellent investment and academic environment provided by the UAE, stressing that it represents an important strategic partner for Chinese educational institutions. “The UAE has an advanced technological infrastructure and a flexible regulatory framework that facilitates the implementation of joint research and development projects,” he said.

He added that UAE universities are characterised by their ability to attract international talent and provide a stimulating environment for innovation, which makes them an ideal platform for developing technological solutions that can be marketed globally, stressing that cooperation with UAE universities will open wide horizons to reach regional markets and enhance the global competitiveness of both sides.

He emphasised that the academic philosophy in some UAE universities is quiet similar to that of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology(Guangzhou), which facilitates cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two sides.