UAE a regional, international model of government communication: Thani Al Zeyoudi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The UAE has a rich experience in government communication and has become a regional and international model to follow in this area, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the 9th International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah, he said that the forum has become a pioneering global platform for enriching the government communication sector, as well as gathering a range of government officials, intellectuals and experts from 16 Arab and foreign countries to discuss innovative ideas and initiatives.

He then highlighted the importance of the forum’s topics, which include how to employ advanced technologies to achieve the future goals of countries and increase the use of innovation in finding solutions to challenges facing communities, most notably environmental issues.

The current edition of the forum aims to discuss the importance of government communication as an influential development tool for raising awareness of sustainable practices, which should be followed by individuals to make positive changes in their communities, he noted, adding that it also gives the youth the opportunity to participate, through a youth forum being held under the slogan, "Government Communication and Youth Ambitions.

Speaking about the role of government communication in achieving sustainable development within communities, Al Zeyoudi stressed that government communication is the cornerstone of sustainability and plays a key role in enhancing awareness of environmental issues among community members, as well as motivating them to support sustainable development efforts in various sectors.

The UAE was among the first countries in the region to establish a government communication system according to the highest international standards, he explained while expressing his happiness at participating in the forum, due to its leading role in supporting the country’s sustainable development efforts.